Friday, February 3, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Medicare Surprise

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Tim Bergeron, PlanMedigap

Every January, I speak with clients about their Medicare policies, and I often hear a similar theme; drug prices at the pharmacy are shockingly high! Sometimes manufacturers have increased drug prices, and sometimes there are no generic drugs available, but in most cases, those aren’t the issues.

Many seniors forget about the deductible within their Part D drug plan. In 2023 the standard drug deductible on most RX plans is $505. Complicating matters, that deductible doesn’t always apply to all drugs. The RX plan puts drugs in “tiers,” and only certain tiers (typically higher priced drugs) count toward that deductible.

The prescription deductible resets every January, often catching seniors by surprise.  Members are responsible for the retail price of their medications until the deductible is satisfied. Once that happens, the price should lower, but it is challenging for seniors with expensive medications to suddenly pay over $500 in the first month of the year.

Many of you ask about finding a plan without a deductible, and while they do exist, their high premiums are another consideration. Some of the $0-deductible plans cost $60-$70 a month, negating any savings you would achieve with the low deductible.

It is important to re-evaluate your RX plan annually to ensure the plan you’re on is still the best fit for you. Remember, most of this analysis can be done on the Medicare.gov website, but we are always happy to walk you through it (at no cost to you!). Visit us at 2604 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100 in Flower Mound, or simply call us at 800-750-2407.

God Bless!

Previous articleAging in Style with Lori Williams: What you need to know about strokes
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.