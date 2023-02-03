1 local school district gets an A in TAPR, 3 others get Bs

The 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance Reports were released last month, and all school districts serving southern Denton County passed, though one got the best grade available.

TAPR pulls together a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school and district in Texas every year, such as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, as well as information on student enrollment, class size averages and financial expenditures.

Argyle ISD got an A in its TAPR for the 2021-22 school year, while Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD all got Bs. Click on the corresponding links for more information on the TAPRs for each district and each school within it.

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees will hold a hearing for public discussion of the 2021–2022 TAPR in a board meeting at the Lewisville ISD Administrative Center, 1565 W. Main Street, Lewisville, on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.