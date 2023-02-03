Friday, February 3, 2023
Foodie Friday: We LOVE these Valentine’s Day spots!

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
Crab Topped Filet at Rustico Wood Fired Grill

Looking for just the right vibe for you and your significant other this Valentine’s Day? Check out these southern Denton County restaurants offering special Valentine’s opportunities for all you love birds out there.

Verf’s Grill & Tavern

2221 Justin Rd #101, Flower Mound

At Verf’s Grill & Tavern this year you can enjoy a 3-course dinner on Valentine’s Day for just $50 per person. Items on the prix fixe menu include a crab bisque, Chilean seabass, filet, and white chocolate raspberry mascarpone truffles for dessert. Make your reservation by calling 972-317-3390. 

GiroPizza & Trattoria

3711 Justin Rd, Flower Mound

For all you wine lovers out there, you can enjoy a Wine Dinner at GiroPizza the night before Valentine’s Day created by Executive Chef Tommaso Lestingi. It’s a complete Tour of Italy with 5 courses and 5 wines from various regions in Italy. The cost is $125 per person and reservations can be made by calling 214-513-1777.

Rustico Wood Fired Grill

3701 Justin Rd #150, Flower Mound

Rustico is offering advanced reservations this year so you can make sure to have a table on Valentine’s Day. Their regular menu will be served. Reservations can only be made Monday-Saturday after 1 p.m. by calling 214-513-1112.

Sip + Savor

1201 Shoal Creek, Highland Village

One of our new favorite romantic spots in town is Sip + Savor in The Shops at Highland Village. We’d highly recommend making a reservation now for Valentine’s Day so you can enjoy some of their Wine Country-inspired cuisine, cocktails, wines, or even a mocktail that evening. You can make your reservation at dinesipandsavor.com.

Marty B’s

2664 FM 407, Bartonville

How about Valentine’s Day dinner on the rooftop of Marty B’s this year? Come dressed in your cowboy boots and hat on February 14 for a 3-course dinner for two and a bottle of wine as well as some live music from Isaac Hoskins. The whole experience is $185 per couple and you can purchase your tickets at martybsplace.com.

Shoal Creek Tavern

1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village

Chef Florencio has created a beautiful Valentine’s menu at Shoal Creek Tavern in Highland Village offering 3 courses including dishes like tuna & avocado tartar, filet mignon, Chilean seabass, and a couple of delectable sounding desserts. The cost is $65 per person and reservations can be made by calling 972-317-2250.

The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop

96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville

Fall in love with your sweetheart all over again while indulging in The Bartonville Store’s 4-course Valentine’s menu. From 5-9 p.m. on February 10 & 11, enjoy luxurious dishes like heirloom tomato bruschetta, pan-seared diver scallop, bone-in pork chop, and a Lover’s Duo for dessert. The cost is $150 per couple and you can make your reservation at thebartonvillestore.com.

If you didn’t see your favorite restaurant on our list, please don’t hesitate to contact them for Valentine’s Day reservations!

