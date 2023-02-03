Vehicle fire snarls traffic on I-35W, Crawford Road

The Argyle Police Department Friday urged drivers to avoid certain parts of I-35W and Crawford Road because of significant traffic delays.

A vehicle fire in Denton is causing a backup on I-35W northbound, and because of this, many vehicles are exiting the highway at Crawford Road and heading east to get to Hwy 377, Argyle PD said in a social media post at noon Friday.

Officers are working to alleviate some delays, and they are advising local drivers to avoid northbound I-35W and eastbound Crawford Road “for the time being.”