Thursday, February 2, 2023
Argyle police officers deliver prescriptions to iced-in residents

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Chief Emmitt Jackson delivers a prescription to a resident who was iced-in on Wednesday, photo courtesy of the Argyle Police Department

Argyle police officers haven’t just bee working car accidents during this ice storm, but they’ve been helping some local residents with critical needs, as well.

In a social media post on Wednesday morning, the Argyle Police Department gave residents no reason to go out for any non-essential reasons. But then they got a message from a resident of Country Lakes, asking if an officer could pick up her prescription from S&J Pharmacy. Chief Emmitt Jackson went to pick it up, and a pharmacist told him that another patient, who lives in Robson Ranch, also needed her prescription.

“It was her heart meds, in Robson Ranch, and when I got there, she looked at me and said, ‘You may have just saved my life,'” Jackson said. “It was really career-affirming, made the effort worthwhile.”

Since then, Argyle officers have delivered other prescriptions and gave a resident a ride to her job at a nearby hospital.

“When you talk about law enforcement, you say ‘serve and protect,’ and ‘serve’ has many meanings,” Jackson said. “The community’s need may be different than what is traditionally thought of in law enforcement, but we need to be adaptive.”

Jackson said he’s also noticed that many residents have been helping each other, whether it be sharing food or helping people get their cars home safely.

“We’re very happy to work in a community that’s as caring as Argyle,” Jackson said. “The heart for service is shared by offers and civilians alike.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

