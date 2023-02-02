Thursday, February 2, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
5
Photo courtesy of Community Waste Disposal

One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently.

The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week.

In Argyle, residential trash pickup is running Thursday and commercial pickup will continue through Saturday.

In Bartonville, trash and recycling collection was canceled. The normal schedule will resume next week.

In Copper Canyon, Republic Services will collect trash on Friday.

In Denton, residents should leave their trash carts (no recycling) out Friday and Saturday for pickup. Next week, crews will collect trash and recycling on the normal schedule, but no bulk or yard waste will be collected. Normal collection will resume the week of Feb. 13.

In Double Oak, Republic Services will pick up trash and recycling on Saturday. Residents should put their carts at the street before 7 a.m. Saturday.

In Flower Mound, collection for commercial customers resumed Thursday and will continue through Saturday to get caught up. For residential collection, Thursday’s customers will be serviced Friday, and Friday’s customers will be serviced Saturday. The normal schedule will resume Monday.

In Highland Village, Community Waste Disposal began collecting trash only on Thursday. All residents should leave their carts out until 5 p.m. Sunday. All other services (recycling, compost and bulk) will resume with the normal schedule next week.

In Lantana, residents should put out their recycling on Friday and their trash on Saturday for pickup.

In Northlake, household trash (not recycling) will be collected on Saturday, and the normal schedule will resume next week.

Previous articleThe Cross Timbers Gazette February 2023
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.