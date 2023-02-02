Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns

One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently.

The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week.

In Argyle, residential trash pickup is running Thursday and commercial pickup will continue through Saturday.

In Bartonville, trash and recycling collection was canceled. The normal schedule will resume next week.

In Copper Canyon, Republic Services will collect trash on Friday.

In Denton, residents should leave their trash carts (no recycling) out Friday and Saturday for pickup. Next week, crews will collect trash and recycling on the normal schedule, but no bulk or yard waste will be collected. Normal collection will resume the week of Feb. 13.

In Double Oak, Republic Services will pick up trash and recycling on Saturday. Residents should put their carts at the street before 7 a.m. Saturday.

In Flower Mound, collection for commercial customers resumed Thursday and will continue through Saturday to get caught up. For residential collection, Thursday’s customers will be serviced Friday, and Friday’s customers will be serviced Saturday. The normal schedule will resume Monday.

In Highland Village, Community Waste Disposal began collecting trash only on Thursday. All residents should leave their carts out until 5 p.m. Sunday. All other services (recycling, compost and bulk) will resume with the normal schedule next week.

In Lantana, residents should put out their recycling on Friday and their trash on Saturday for pickup.

In Northlake, household trash (not recycling) will be collected on Saturday, and the normal schedule will resume next week.