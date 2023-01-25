Workout studios, nail spa open at Northlake Commons

Two new workout studios and a nail spa have opened this month at the fast-growing Northlake Commons development.

HOTWORX recently opened at 1248 FM 407, Suite 200. HOTWORX offers members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed, infrared sauna workouts. Click here for more information.

F45 Training is now open at 1234 FM 407, Suite 400. Workouts provide a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts designed for a functional full-body 45-minute workout. Click here for more information.

Infinity Nailbar is now open at 1248 FM 407, Suite 500. The new nail spa is offering 20% off all services through Feb. 8. Click here for more information.