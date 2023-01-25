Wednesday, January 25, 2023
DCFOF receives grant for emergency shelters

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Denton County Friends of the Family

Local nonprofit Denton County Friends of the Family recently received a $12,500 grant from the TJX Foundation to support the organization’s emergency shelters for individuals and families who have been impacted by domestic violence.

The TJX Foundation has supported Friends of the Families shelter services in grants since 2016. TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide.

“The TJX Foundation strategically invests in nonprofits that address our mission of helping families most in need, build a valuable future – one where families and children are safe and secure, and have the opportunities they need to thrive,” said the TJX Community Relations Team. “We wish Denton County Friends of the Family continued success in your efforts.”

Friends of the Families emergency shelters are strategically located across Denton County to provide safety and comfort to survivors, according to a DCFOF news release. Shelter residents are assisted with case management for both parents and child, safety planning, counseling, basic needs and more. Residents stay at one of the shelters for up to 40 days as they prepare to transition into housing and adjust to newfound independence.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

