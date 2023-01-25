Wednesday, January 25, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
21

The Bartonville Police Department from November 1–30 had 396 calls for service, two resulted in incident reports, and five motor vehicle crash reports were taken. Here are some recent police calls:

Nov. 12: Officers responded to the 80 block of McMakin Road for a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash with minor injuries. Further investigation revealed no charges were filed.

Nov. 19: Officers assisted the Sheriff’s department with a large fight at the Sonic located in the 7000 block of Justin Road.

Nov. 20: Officers responded to the 1000 block of James Price Court regarding a disturbance. Further investigation revealed two neighbors were verbally arguing over a loose dog issue and a possible dog bite because of the loose dog. It was determined no one had been bitten by the dog.

Nov. 20: Officers responded to the 9100 block of Cedar Ridge for an agency assist with the Sheriff’s Department. Officers assisted with scene control during a working house fire.

Nov. 22: Officers responded to the 200 block of Whistling Duck Lane in Double Oak to assist the Sheriff’s department with an intoxicated person. Further investigation revealed the intoxicated person was arrested by the Sheriff’s Deputy.

Nov. 28: Officers responded to the 800 block of McMakin Road regarding a disturbance. Further investigation revealed the resident at the location was upset that ADT installation technician was taking too long and wanted him to leave.

Our Annual Blue Santa Program ran from Nov. 17 through Dec. 9, 2022. It was a huge success thanks to all the generous donations, help from town staff, and the Argyle ISD students that volunteered their time to wrap all the gifts.

We have a Facebook page facebook.com/BartonvilleTXPolice. Check it out and follow us to keep up with upcoming activities and notices.

Previous articleSheriff’s Corner — January 2023
Next articleDCFOF receives grant for emergency shelters
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.