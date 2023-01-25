Pedro C. Santiago III passed away on Dec. 30, 2022. Also known as Jim or Jimmy, he was a ’76 KHS graduate, a 10-year Veteran of the Marine Corp, served 7 months during Desert Storm while with the Naval Reserve for 3 years and was a pilot with Delta Airlines for 32 1/2 years. He loved to dance and fly. Enjoyed a round of golf once in a while, too. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 43 years, Heather, his daughter, Shannon, his son, Carlos, as well as his brother, Candy, and his sister, Landy, two grandchildren, Moira and Emmett, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Flower Mound at the Flower Mound Senior Center on Feb. 3rd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a sermon at 1:30. There will also be a Celebration of Life held in Killeen, TX at the Killeen Civic Center on Feb. 5th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a sermon at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to any of the great Veteran’s nonprofits, the Miniature Schnauzer Rescue of North Texas or any personal charity preference, in his honor.