Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

11/16 – Animal bite report– Thornhill Cir – Officer was dispatched to a report of a cat having scratched the owner.

11/18 – Animal cruelty report– McMakin Rd – Officer responded to report of a dog left out in the cold. Officer determined dog had access to dog house with heat lamp attached and on.

11/19 – Agency Assist Suspicious Activity– Spring Creek Dr -Lantana– Officer assisted Denton County in searching for suspicious vehicle where driver was seen looking in vehicles.

11/19 – Agency Assist fight in progress- Sonic Lantana – Officer responded to multiple reports of a large group of teenagers fighting in the parking lot. Officers arrived and all juveniles left the area.

11/20 – Agency Assist – James Price Ct -Bartonville – Officer responded to assist Bartonville PD with a dog bite call turned into a disturbance.

11/22 – Disturbance -Whistling Duck Ln – Deputies responded to assist Double Oak with a disturbance between resident and visitor.

11/22 – Ordinance Violation -Fox Trot Ln – Officer responded to reports of a white pickup truck selling mulch out of the truck.

11/22 – Open door -Shady Hill Ln – Bartonville responded to assist Double Oak with an open garage door called in by a neighbor. Officer contacted homeowner and ensured door was closed.

11/26 – Agency Assist fight in progress- Sonic Lantana – Officer responded reports of a juveniles fighting and revving engines of cars.

11/27 – Welfare Concern – Meadowknoll Dr – Deputy responded to assist Double Oak with a welfare check of a resident texting family about possible injury.

11/27 – Agency Assist Domestic Disturbance – Catherine Ln – Lantana – Officer assisted Deputies with a disturbance at residence.

11/29 – Suspicious Activity – Highland Ct – Officer responded to reports a car sitting in front of a house for a while. Officer determined they were doing work at the house it was parked in front of.

12/1 – Theft – N. Forest Ln – Officer took report from resident stating her jewelry had gone missing.

12/1 – Meet Complainant – Highview Dr – Officer met with resident that had questions about emails from an ex.

12/2 – Agency Assist Theft report – CVS Lantana – Officer assisted DCSO with locating a theft suspect.

12/2 – Motorist Assist – W. Carruth Ln – Officer assisted with traffic control for an Amazon delivery vehicle that was stuck in the ditch.

12/3 – Found Property – Waketon Rd – Officer returned a found wallet to the owner.

12/3 – Agency Assist – Stonewood Blvd – Officer provided cover to Bartonville Officer while making an arrest.

12/4 – Burglary– Chinn Chapel Rd – Officer responded to the scene of a burglary of a motor vehicle where two high dollar purses were stolen after suspect(s) broke out the back window of the vehicle.

12/5 – Suspicious Activity – Timberleaf Ct – Officer responded to area with report of a black SUV driving up and down the street.

12/5 – Vehicle vs Bicycle accident – Chinn Chapel Rd – Officer responded to a vehicle vs bicycle accident.

12/7 – Agency Assist Disturbance – Tyler Dr – Lantana – Officer assisted Denton County with a verbal disturbance at a residence.

12/9 – Welfare Check – Eagles Peak Ln – Officer responded to residence to check welfare of person whose phone called emergency contacts. Officer determined it was a phone malfunction.

12/10 – Suspicious Activity – N. Forest Ln – Officer responded to report of a white pickup driving by the caller’s residence multiple times.

12/10 – Vehicle complaint – Waketon Extension – Officer responded to an Amazon driver stuck in the caller’s yard after making delivery.

12/11 – Welfare Check – Twin Lakes Dr – Officer responded to check welfare of residence that had an open front door. Resident stated they had started a fire in the fireplace and was airing out the home after having forgotten to open the flue.

12/12 – Traffic Accident – Fox Trot Ln – Officer responded to single vehicle having struck a brick mailbox.

12/12 – Suspicious Activity – Valley View Trl – Officer responded to report of a white passenger car with an occupant having run from a home, entering the car and then speeding off.

12/13 – Domestic Disturbance – Thornhill Cir – Officer responded to a verbal disturbance between residents.

12/15 – Traffic Complaint – Creek Side Dr – Officer responded to complaint of multiple leaf trash bags blocking the road. Resident moved the trash bags to side of road for pickup following morning.