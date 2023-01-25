Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Southern Denton County Local News

Double Oak Police Beat

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

11/16 – Animal bite report– Thornhill Cir – Officer was dispatched to a report of a cat having scratched the owner.

11/18 – Animal cruelty report– McMakin Rd – Officer responded to report of a dog left out in the cold. Officer determined dog had access to dog house with heat lamp attached and on.

11/19 – Agency Assist Suspicious Activity– Spring Creek Dr -Lantana– Officer assisted Denton County in searching for suspicious vehicle where driver was seen looking in vehicles.

11/19 – Agency Assist fight in progress- Sonic Lantana – Officer responded to multiple reports of a large group of teenagers fighting in the parking lot.  Officers arrived and all juveniles left the area.

11/20 – Agency Assist – James Price Ct -Bartonville – Officer responded to assist Bartonville PD with a dog bite call turned into a disturbance.

11/22 – Disturbance -Whistling Duck Ln – Deputies responded to assist Double Oak with a disturbance between resident and visitor.

11/22 – Ordinance Violation -Fox Trot Ln – Officer responded to reports of a white pickup truck selling mulch out of the truck.

11/22 – Open door -Shady Hill Ln – Bartonville responded to assist Double Oak with an open garage door called in by a neighbor. Officer contacted homeowner and ensured door was closed.

11/26 – Agency Assist fight in progress- Sonic Lantana – Officer responded reports of a juveniles fighting and revving engines of cars.

11/27 – Welfare Concern – Meadowknoll Dr – Deputy responded to assist Double Oak with a welfare check of a resident texting family about possible injury.

11/27 – Agency Assist Domestic Disturbance – Catherine Ln – Lantana – Officer assisted Deputies with a disturbance at residence.

11/29 – Suspicious Activity – Highland Ct – Officer responded to reports a car sitting in front of a house for a while. Officer determined they were doing work at the house it was parked in front of.

12/1 – Theft  – N. Forest Ln – Officer took report from resident stating her jewelry had gone missing.

12/1 – Meet Complainant – Highview Dr – Officer met with resident that had questions about emails from an ex.

12/2 – Agency Assist Theft report – CVS Lantana – Officer assisted DCSO with locating a theft suspect.

12/2 – Motorist Assist – W. Carruth Ln – Officer assisted with traffic control for an Amazon delivery vehicle that was stuck in the ditch.

12/3 – Found Property – Waketon Rd – Officer returned a found wallet to the owner.

12/3 – Agency Assist – Stonewood Blvd – Officer provided cover to Bartonville Officer while making an arrest.

12/4 – Burglary– Chinn Chapel Rd – Officer responded to the scene of a burglary of a motor vehicle where two high dollar purses were stolen after suspect(s) broke out the back window of the vehicle.

12/5 – Suspicious Activity – Timberleaf Ct – Officer responded to area with report of a black SUV driving up and down the street.

12/5 – Vehicle vs Bicycle accident – Chinn Chapel Rd – Officer responded to a vehicle vs bicycle accident.

12/7 – Agency Assist Disturbance – Tyler Dr – Lantana – Officer assisted Denton County with a verbal disturbance at a residence.

12/9 – Welfare Check – Eagles Peak Ln – Officer responded to residence to check welfare of person whose phone called emergency contacts. Officer determined it was a phone malfunction.

12/10 – Suspicious Activity – N. Forest Ln – Officer responded to report of a white pickup driving by the caller’s residence multiple times.

12/10 – Vehicle complaint – Waketon Extension – Officer responded to an Amazon driver stuck in the caller’s yard after making delivery.

12/11 – Welfare Check – Twin Lakes Dr – Officer responded to check welfare of residence that had an open front door. Resident stated they had started a fire in the fireplace and was airing out the home after having forgotten to open the flue.

12/12 – Traffic Accident – Fox Trot Ln – Officer responded to single vehicle having struck a brick mailbox.

12/12 – Suspicious Activity – Valley View Trl – Officer responded to report of a white passenger car with an occupant having run from a home, entering the car and then speeding off.

12/13 – Domestic Disturbance – Thornhill Cir – Officer responded to a verbal disturbance between residents.

12/15 – Traffic Complaint – Creek Side Dr – Officer responded to complaint of multiple leaf trash bags blocking the road. Resident moved the trash bags to side of road for pickup following morning.

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

