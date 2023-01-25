Marcus Cheer wins national title

The Marcus High School cheerleading squad won its first national title over the weekend in the Novice Non-Building Varsity Crowd category at the 2023 NCA High School National Championship in Dallas.

The event, produced by National Cheerleaders Association, celebrated the power of school spirit, community, athleticism and their 75thanniversary as a brand. This year’s championship hosted a record-breaking high of 310 cheerleading teams and showcased nearly 800 performances across 27 states, according to a news release from the NCA. Cheerleading teams are judged on their crowd leading abilities, stunting, and tumbling skills and overall performance. The Spirit Program division includes combinations of the cheer squad, dance team, band program, and mascot, and offers the chance for teams to recreate their traditions from the sidelines to the competition floor. All teams invited to perform at the championship received eligibility at a Varsity Spirit Camp in 2022.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Cheerleaders Association and provide a national championship platform to showcase these incredible athletes,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “Celebrating these athletes’ contribution to their schools and communities, dedication to school spirit, and excellent talent, while giving them an opportunity to compete for a national title is core to our mission of elevating student experiences.”