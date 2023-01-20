Hummus Republic opens in Flower Mound

Flower Mounders have a new cast casual Mediterranean restaurant option to choose from.

Hummus Republic celebrated its grand opening this week at 2201 Justin Road, Suite 311, on the southwest corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road. The Modern Mediterranean Kitchen chain serves bowls, wraps and pitas. Its website touts the menu as offering “healthy, real, delicious meals” and says it raises the standard of fast food.

Owner Matt Brunner said the restaurant makes everything fresh, in-house, daily. Customers can choose from a variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items, and many menu items are organic and locally-sourced, whenever possible. Customers order at the counter, Chipotle-style, moving down the line to add toppings, meats, sauces and more to their bowl or pita.

The Flower Mound location, the first one in North Texas, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.