Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — January 2023

At the Council meeting in December, I reviewed just a few of the accomplishments we have completed over the past year. The following council members work hard to make Copper Canyon the best place to call home: Steve Hill, Mayor Pro Tem; Rudy Castillo, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem; Dale Andrews, Larry Johnson and Chase Lybbert.

In January, Copper Canyon hosted our annual Mayors Crime Prevention Luncheon and Governor Abbott was our guest speaker. The event’s purpose is to have all Denton County mayors, police chiefs and elected officials come together and discuss crime prevention in our part of North Texas.

A new security system, including cameras and monitors, was installed at town hall. Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Castillo installed the system at no charge to the town.

Code of Conduct: As Mayor and Council Members we all take an Oath in the beginning of our terms to be ethical in performing our duties. This year we felt it was important to address the three “Rs” of Government Leadership, Roles, Responsibilities and Respect. Council Member Johnson worked on a code that is designed to describe the way Council members should treat one another, city staff, constituents, and others they encounter in representing the Town of Copper Canyon. It reflects the work of the City Council with defining behavior, manners, and courtesies that are suitable for various occasions. The Code addresses policy changes and clarifications designed to make public meetings and the process of governance run more smoothly.

Williams Ranch on FM 407 was approved by the council for 30 lots. In the process, we were able to negotiate ¾ acre lots on the north and east side of the property to protect neighboring landowners.

Over the past few months, we have met with landowners on FM 407. The goal is to eliminate 1/3 acre lots and have the landowners work together to develop the property.

2020-2021 Revenues over expenditures totaled $596,520. The council voted to move the funds to the towns reserve fund (savings account).

The town received the second half of a Federal Grant in the amount of $189,500. This money is designated for drainage repairs and improvements.

Estates Bridge has been noted by TxDOT as being in disrepair. The cost of the replacement would be around 1.3 to 1.5 million. We submitted the project to Denton County for the upcoming bond issue. The bond was successful, and Denton County agreed to replace the bridge if Copper Canyon would participate by paying $250,000 towards the project. The town can cover this cost by using grant money received.

Two years ago, council was able to drop the tax rate two cents. This year council was able to hold the tax rate at .27750.

The annual Santa party was a success. The children had a wonderful time making Christmas crafts, enjoying treats, including a Christmas stocking from Santa. The ESD #1 firefighters brought two fire trucks and one with Christmas lights covering the truck. The kids were able sit in the firetrucks and talk with the firefighters about how the trucks operated. A big thank you goes out to Suzanne Boltz, Peter Vickery, staff, ESD #1 firefighters and all who participated to make this party a success.

Thank you to the Woodlands Women Club for decorating the monuments with beautiful Christmas decorations again this year. Thank you also to the “Secret Elf” who decorated the roundabout.

We wish you and your families a safe and wonderful New Year!