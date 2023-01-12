Guyer QB named National Football Player of the Year

Gatorade announced Thursday that Jackson Arnold, the star quarterback who recently completed his senior year at Guyer High School, is the winner of the company’s prestigious National Football Player of the Year award for 2022-23.

Arnold was surprised with the trophy Thursday morning in Guyer’s weight room. Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten presented him with the award. It’s the first time a Denton ISD player has received the award. NFL stars including Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford and Emmitt Smith have received the award in the past.

“Winning Gatorade Player of the Year is an enormous accomplishment, as it’s reserved for the best and brightest high school student-athletes,” said Michael Del Pozzo, president and general manager of Gatorade. “Jackson Arnold is a role model for future generations of student-athletes on how to be an all-around leader in sport, in the classroom and in the community.”

Arnold led the Guyer Wildcats to a 14-1 record and threw for 3,476 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 921 yards and 24 touchdowns. A five-star recruit, Arnold has committed to attend, and play football at, Oklahoma University this year.

The award also recognizes high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, according to a Gatorade news release. Arnold has maintained a 4.5 weighted GPA in the classroom, and he has served as a classroom aide to a math teacher, and for the last several years, he has been a member and officer in the Texas Young Men’s Service League, Lantana Chapter, which offers opportunities for mothers and sons to perform community service and philanthropic work.

“Incredibly proud of Jackson,” said OU head coach Brent Venables. “Being named national player of the year is obviously quite an honor. But he’s even more impactful and every bit as achieved off the field, as a leader and a person who stands for what’s right. Couldn’t be more proud of him and thankful that he’s chosen Oklahoma. He’s going to lead our 2023 recruiting class into the future. The best is yet to come for him, no doubt.”