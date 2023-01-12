Flower Mound High School teachers receive Teacher of the Year honors from organization

Over the weekend, a new area organization awarded two Flower Mound High School teachers with its Teacher of the Year awards.

The student members of Young Asian American League of Texas, an educational nonprofit based in North Texas founded last year, chose two FMHS teachers to be the first YAAL Teacher of the Year recipients. Dixie Westbrook, an AP environmental science teacher, and Russell Yeatts, an AP calculus teacher, were awarded during the first annual YAAL Teacher Appreciation Ceremony.

“They were chosen in celebration of their diligent and thorough performance in their professions and of their unprejudiced respect towards anyone, especially Asian American students,” the organization said in a statement. “Mrs. Dixie and Mr. Yeatts are an example of kindness and patience for many, and they continue to touch the lives of their students through their dedicated years of teaching.”