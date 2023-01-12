Local senior selected for Texas All-State Symphonic Band

Lauren Joseph, a senior at Coram Deo Academy in Flower Mound, has been selected to perform with the Texas All-State 4A ATSSB Symphonic Band, the school announced this week.

Lauren, a flautist in the Coram Deo Academy Symphonic Band, will perform with the All-State band in San Antonio on Feb. 11 as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention, according to a news release from Coram Deo. She was chosen for the prestigious honor through a competitive process held across the state this school year. Lauren, daughter of Alex and Lisa Joseph, is a student of Lynne Hudson and plays at school under the direction of Elizabeth Bowen.

All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive, the Coram Deo news release said, as only 1,875 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.