Thursday, January 12, 2023
Local senior selected for Texas All-State Symphonic Band

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Lauren Joseph, photo courtesy of Coram Deo Academy

Lauren Joseph, a senior at Coram Deo Academy in Flower Mound, has been selected to perform with the Texas All-State 4A ATSSB Symphonic Band, the school announced this week.

Lauren, a flautist in the Coram Deo Academy Symphonic Band, will perform with the All-State band in San Antonio on Feb. 11 as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention, according to a news release from Coram Deo. She was chosen for the prestigious honor through a competitive process held across the state this school year. Lauren, daughter of Alex and Lisa Joseph, is a student of Lynne Hudson and plays at school under the direction of Elizabeth Bowen.

All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive, the Coram Deo news release said, as only 1,875 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

