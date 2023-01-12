Robson Ranch Rambler — January 2023

We all know that a New Year’s Resolution is a commitment to maintain, change or improve a behavior by taking action at the beginning of the year.

I live in a community of age 55+ individuals. For many of us, our behaviors are firmly in place and we are ok with that. However, what I have said and have heard others say is, “I will do that after the first of the year.” Examples of “that” may be taking on a new volunteer activity, or a deferred home improvement project, or cleaning out the garage or getting our affairs in order. My challenge to all of us is to get going on the things we said we would do after the holidays!

If you would rather tackle a behavior change than the garage cleanup, we can accommodate you at Robson Ranch. Some of the most popular resolutions are living healthier, personal improvement and losing weight. We have about 20 different exercise classes that meet daily or weekly and can help relieve stress and strengthen your body and improve balance. On top of that, hundreds of Robson Ranch residents are involved in organized sports; bocce, tennis, pickleball and softball. In addition to players, softball has a dedicated crew of entertaining announcers, volunteers who man the scoreboards and reporters who make a game come alive on paper.

Under the personal improvement category, we are never too old to learn at Robson Ranch. You can play in the clay with the Happy Potters or work with the Kiln Krafters with over 800 ceramic molds for members to pour and three kilns to fire our creations. You can take up drawing and painting with knowledgeable and talented instructors in the Paint and Palette Club. Our complete woodworking machine shop, unique to Robson communities, is available to all residents who complete a safety class with “hands-on” training on the safe operation of all machines in the shop. Our Sassy Stampers help new and experienced stampers create quality greeting cards for all occasions. The Yarn Divas work with residents at all skill levels to make various items for charity such as knitted and crochet chemo hats, lap robes for wheelchair-bound people, teddy bears, caps for newborns, and other similar projects.

One behavior that residents share is our commitment to giving back to our community. We participate in Kiwanis projects to care for and connect with kids in the Denton community. Residents in Support Our Troops help provide for the material, physical and emotional needs of our military men and women at home and abroad. Various Robson Ranch clubs organize events and projects to help the less fortunate in Denton.

It’s a good thing that most of us at Robson Ranch are retired. We are fortunate to have the time to do for others as well as ourselves.