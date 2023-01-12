Local nonprofit, church hosting trafficking awareness event

Refuge for Women, a local nonprofit that cares for women who have escaped human trafficking, will host an event later this month with GracePointe Church to spread awareness about human trafficking.

The free and informative “Truth About Trafficking” event will feature a panel discussion with experts in North Texas, including representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, a Survivor Leader and other nonprofits who will be sharing the truth about trafficking in North Texas “and equipping the community on what to look for and get questions answered,” according to a news release from Refuge for Women.

“Refuge for Women’s awareness events are very powerful with a dynamic group of professionals who are in the trenches daily in the North Texas area,” said Abby Germer, executive director of Refuge for Women. “Anyone is vulnerable and everyone can make a difference, but we must know what to look out for so we can stay alert and save lives.”

The Truth About Trafficking panel is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at GracePointe Church, 3000 East McKinney St. in Denton. The event is free, but seating is limited.

Click here for more information and to register.