Friday, January 13, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

LISD Nutrition is ‘Best of the Bunch’ in Farm Fresh Challenge

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
10
Photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD Nutrition

The lewisville ISD Nutrition Department has again won the “Best of the Bunch” top tier award for its efforts in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Fall Farm Fresh Challenge.

Throughout the month of October, the nutrition team offered locally sourced Texas foods and provided garden-based learning activities to strengthen students’ appreciation for Texas agriculture. The department shared its achievements on social media throughout the challenge to further champion and promote local food for kids in their schools, according to a news release from the department.

“Participating in the Farm Fresh Challenge has a real impact on students, communities, and local agricultural economies,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. “Connecting Texas farmers with school nutrition programs builds healthy habits that can last a lifetime. I am proud of all the schools that participated in this year’s challenge, and I thank them for the hard work they do to keep young Texans healthy all year.”

Lewisville ISD joined 156 other school districts and charter organizations for the annual event, pledging to Eat Local, Teach Local and Be Social. By serving healthy and balanced meals, offering agricultural and nutrition education, and prioritizing local Texas foods, the district believes it has demonstrated dedication to the well-being of their students while recognizing the efforts of local farmers and ranchers to provide high quality food.

 “I always look forward to every October for this challenge,” said Dietitian Elaine Graham. “Even though we are constantly serving fresh, nutritious foods in the schools – knowing that during this month foods are coming from local farmers in the community, makes our menus extra special.”

Previous articleJust the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — January 2023
Next articleFoodie Friday: The Meat Up
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.