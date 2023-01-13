LISD Nutrition is ‘Best of the Bunch’ in Farm Fresh Challenge

The lewisville ISD Nutrition Department has again won the “Best of the Bunch” top tier award for its efforts in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Fall Farm Fresh Challenge.

Throughout the month of October, the nutrition team offered locally sourced Texas foods and provided garden-based learning activities to strengthen students’ appreciation for Texas agriculture. The department shared its achievements on social media throughout the challenge to further champion and promote local food for kids in their schools, according to a news release from the department.

“Participating in the Farm Fresh Challenge has a real impact on students, communities, and local agricultural economies,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. “Connecting Texas farmers with school nutrition programs builds healthy habits that can last a lifetime. I am proud of all the schools that participated in this year’s challenge, and I thank them for the hard work they do to keep young Texans healthy all year.”

Lewisville ISD joined 156 other school districts and charter organizations for the annual event, pledging to Eat Local, Teach Local and Be Social. By serving healthy and balanced meals, offering agricultural and nutrition education, and prioritizing local Texas foods, the district believes it has demonstrated dedication to the well-being of their students while recognizing the efforts of local farmers and ranchers to provide high quality food.

“I always look forward to every October for this challenge,” said Dietitian Elaine Graham. “Even though we are constantly serving fresh, nutritious foods in the schools – knowing that during this month foods are coming from local farmers in the community, makes our menus extra special.”