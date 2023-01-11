Parker’s first bill aims to discourage DAs from ‘disregarding Texas law’

Southern Denton County’s new representative in the Texas Senate filed his first Senate Bill on Tuesday, aiming to discourage district attorneys from “disregarding Texas law.”

The 88th Texas Legislature opened Tuesday morning, and new District 12 Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, said he is prioritizing public safety by immediately filing his first bill, according to a news release from his office. SB 378 would allow the Attorney General of Texas to sue district attorneys who “limit the enforcement of criminal offenses.”

“We know that certain policies adopted by some district attorneys in our state have hindered the enforcement of criminal offenses, thereby placing the public at risk,” Parker said. “This is unacceptable, and action must be taken to ensure that district attorneys are held accountable for their actions and carry out their duties by enforcing the laws we have on our books.”

Parker emphasized that this legislation will make certain that district attorneys are working to protect the public, rather than pursuing their own agenda or political goals.

“My intent with this bill is to make sure that district attorneys are supporting, and not hindering law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe,” he said.

Parker was not specific about what laws are not being enforced by Texas district attorneys, but news reports in the last few years show that some district attorneys in the state have vowed to not prosecute abortion and some low-level crimes.