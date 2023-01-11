Corinth police arrest man for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Corinth police arrested a Dallas man Monday after catching him with a girl who had run away from home.

Officers located the 13-year-old runaway with 20-year-old Nicklas Willingham in the 8100 block of I-35E in Corinth, according to a news release from the Corinth Police Department. Police did not release any further details about what Willingham is accused of doing, only saying that he was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault of a child.

Denton County Jail records show that Willingham remains jailed Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Without plainly stating that social media was used in this offense, Corinth police encouraged parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of social media.

“Putting proactive measures in place and monitoring usage is imperative as a majority of child predator sex offenses start on social media apps,” the department said in a statement.