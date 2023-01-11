Wednesday, January 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Corinth police arrest man for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Nicklas Willingham, photo courtesy of the Denton County Jail.

Corinth police arrested a Dallas man Monday after catching him with a girl who had run away from home.

Officers located the 13-year-old runaway with 20-year-old Nicklas Willingham in the 8100 block of I-35E in Corinth, according to a news release from the Corinth Police Department. Police did not release any further details about what Willingham is accused of doing, only saying that he was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault of a child.

Denton County Jail records show that Willingham remains jailed Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Without plainly stating that social media was used in this offense, Corinth police encouraged parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of social media.

“Putting proactive measures in place and monitoring usage is imperative as a majority of child predator sex offenses start on social media apps,” the department said in a statement.

Previous articleNorthlake Notes — January 2023
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.