Northlake Notes — January 2023

Happy New Year! I hope that last year has been better for you and yours. 2021 was a year of turmoil and 2020 one of uncertainty. Every New Year feels as though a page is turning and although we don’t know what lies ahead, we must hope that 2023 brings some of the peace and quiet we long for.

Northlake celebrated Christmas in grand style, inaugurating our first Christmas at the Commons complete with lights, trees, food and more. Hundreds came to enjoy the 40+ local vendors and sample food from our existing and soon-to-open restaurants. The weather cooperated as our event fell on the warmest day of December and the moon shown on a crystal clear cloudless night. It was a perfect Texas Christmas, complete with plenty of visitors in short sleeves and sandals. We owe our volunteers, especially our staff and EDC/CDC boards for organizing, funding and volunteering to make it safe and memorable evening for everyone.

A dozen or so new restaurants and retail stores are opening over the next couple months. The new restaurants seem to be driving the most excitement however we look forward to the childcare, pharmacy, fitness and medical services opening as well. It was a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year indeed in Northlake!

Lots of roads in Northlake will be expanded or improved this year. Based on current planning we should expect work on sections of Cleveland Gibbs, Mulkey, Florance, Faught, Old Justin and 114 and 1171 (lights). Mobility is a top focus for the town and a significant amount of funding has been allocated from TxDOT and the county bond program (TRIP ‘22) coupled with funds dedicated by the town.

Not all news is good news unfortunately. There are a couple challenging situations going on. Oncor has initiated a project to run large, high-tension electrical lines through Northlake and stirred up concerns about their choice of routes. Many of the routes are unconscionable and irresponsible incursions into populated corridors and impact important roadways and damage large properties. Quick action by residents and the towns along the different routes is getting attention in the media and by state, county and federal level elected officials. Northlake and Argyle are partnering to form a defensive posture and inviting our neighbors in Justin and Flower Mound to help us encourage an alternative route. Please get informed on this project and help us by putting in comments to the Oncor transmission project mailbox. Information on how to respond is posted at argyletx.com. Both our towns are working to procure attorneys, hold meetings, push information to residents and lobby the Army Corp of Engineers for an alternate route.

Work to rebuild the Denton County ESD and close the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department is continuing at a brisk pace. Due to the damage to the organization caused by the former fire chief’s arrest on accusations of embezzlement and fraud, the county and Northlake have taken steps to condemn the behavior in question and require the rebuild of the organization with new leadership, auditors and lawyers. Of paramount importance is continuing uninterrupted fire and EMS service. The financial resources of the organization are in dire straits and need immediate and urgent action. Thankfully, the Commissioner’s Court at Denton County is taking bold steps to correct the issues at both the boards and our town welcomes their efforts. Many new leaders are stepping up and in to assist and we are confident in the fire service weathering this storm, although we expect many more revelations and challenges before the page can be turned on this terrible situation.

In conclusion, there are both good and bad things going on as we begin 2023. That is usually the case no matter where we look in life. What gives me hope is that even in the bad situations, the Christ of Christmas still gives hope that we can begin anew. May you all have a very Happy New Year!