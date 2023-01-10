Woman killed in head-on crash near Denton

A Denton County woman died Sunday afternoon outside Denton in a head-on crash with another vehicle.

About 3 p.m., a pickup was headed west on FM 1173, between Denton and Krum, when the driver braked and veered into the eastbound lane to avoid striking stopped traffic, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The pickup crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 42-year-old Kelsey Harris of Krum, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to a Denton hospital with critical injuries. The investigation is ongoing.