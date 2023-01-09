Local police trying to identify beer theft suspects

The Bartonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a case of beer from a local convenience store.

“Does anybody recognize either of these individuals?” the department asked in a social media post on Monday. “If so, we’d like to talk to them in reference to the beer they walked out with from our Town’s hardworking 7-Eleven.”

The surveillance image shows two young people with long dark hair. If you recognize them, contact BPD on its Facebook page or email Sgt. Scudder at [email protected]