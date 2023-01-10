Funeral for Lewisville assistant police chief to be held in Argyle

The funeral service for Lewisville Police Department Assistant Police Chief Jay Powell will be held this week in Argyle.

Powell, 52, died last week from a cardiac event. During his 29-year career at Lewisville PD, Powell received numerous honors and earned multiple service awards, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. He was promoted to Assistant Police Chief in 2014. In that role, Chief Powell oversaw the Support Operations Bureau of the police department, supervising officers in Training, Traffic, Criminal Investigations, Personnel, Community Resources and the budget.

Powell’s funeral has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday at Cross Timbers Church, 1119 Hwy 377 in Argyle. The service is open to the public, according to the city.

Powell is survived by his wife Rhonda, his mother Becky, and his father Pat.