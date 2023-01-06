Cars collide while emergency crews still on scene of earlier crash in Argyle

Two car crashes occurred within 20 minutes of each other Thursday afternoon at the same intersection in Argyle, according to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

At 2:35 p.m., ESD paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of FM 1830 and Hickory Hill Road. The road was closed in both directions for a brief time as emergency crews worked to help the people involved and clean up the roadway.

At 2:53 p.m., after the road was re-opened and while crews were still on the scene, there was a second crash at the same intersection, according to the ESD. In total, one person required extrication, and two people were transported to the hospital.

“As a reminder, please be sure to slow down and move over and to be aware of vehicles around you when approaching the scene of an emergency to ensure your safety and the safety of personnel,” the ESD said in a social media post.