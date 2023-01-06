Friday, January 6, 2023
Lewisville assistant police chief dies

By Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Lewisville Assistant Police Chief Jay Powell

The Lewisville Police Department is mourning the loss of Assistant Police Chief Jay Powell, who died early Friday morning from a cardiac event.

Powell, 52, joined LPD in 1994. During his 29-year career in Lewisville, Powell received numerous honors and earned multiple service awards, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. He was promoted to Assistant Police Chief in 2014. In that role, Chief Powell oversaw the operations side of the police department, supervising officers in Training, Traffic, CID and Special Operations.

“I am devastated by this loss both professionally and personally,” said Police Chief Kevin Deaver. “Chief Powell and I grew up together in the Lewisville Police Department, spending much time together over the last 24 years. He was my friend, and I was honored to work alongside him.”

Powell is survived by his wife of more than 26 years, Rhonda, his mother Becky, and his father Pat.

By order of Mayor TJ Gilmore, all city flags at city facilities will be lowered to half-staff and remain there until after Powell’s funeral.

“Chief Powell never met a stranger and was always professional, and built community wherever he went,” Gilmore said. “He loved his community, his family, and especially Halloween. Our City mourns his passing.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

