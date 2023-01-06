The shocking truth about static electricity

Texas has mild winters when it comes to snow, ice, and subzero temperatures but we still suffer the low humidity problems of our northern neighbors. When the outdoor humidity drops, so does your indoor humidity, leaving your home feeling dry and often uncomfortable… not to mention the annoying excess static electricity.

Lack of humidity or moisture in the air can wreak havoc on your family, and your home.

The real problem that comes with a dry home is much less obvious than static electricity or the typical dry sinuses or dry skin and has a bigger impact on your overall health. Viruses and bacteria thrive in dry cold air. When there is a sneeze or a cough, the viruses and bacteria stay suspended in the dry air longer.

Your comfort is compromised by dry air. Drier air feels colder than humid air, so you crank the heat up a couple of more degrees and get rewarded with a higher heating bill.

You probably haven’t given this much thought, but the moisture gets sucked out of all your wood products. Your wood floors can get gaps and crack. Your doors shrink and don’t operate properly. If you have a piano, fine guitar, or violin, you know how quickly low moisture can ruin these prized possessions.

An ideal winter indoor humidity is 35% or higher. In January and February, we see levels drop below 15% without adding some type of humidity.

How can you add humidity? Purchasing a tabletop-type humidifier helps with one room. Or schedule a free in-home appointment with a comfort advisor who can design a whole home humidifying system for your home at no charge. Then decide what the right solution is for you.

