Argyle ISD surprises teacher with new ‘Wright Stuff’ award

Argyle ISD surprised one of its teachers with the first of a brand new award.

Just before the winter break, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Lisa Schreck was the first winner of the “Wright Stuff” award, named after Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. The award will be a monthly one and will recognize staff members who exemplify the characteristics Kindness, Integrity, Resiliency, Determination and Inclusivity, according to a district news release.

Argyle ISD employees are nominated for the award and each monthly winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card, sponsored by the district’s Eagle Partners.

As she recognized Schreck with the first-ever award, Wright read a few comments from staff members who nominated Schreck:

“Lisa is unfailingly patient, kind and always works to include all the students in her class in all activities whether inside the classroom or outside regardless of their individual needs and skill levels. She believes in serving the students in her class to the best of her ability and displays a dogged sense of integrity in how she approaches working with each student and in how she treats her students. She is extremely collaborative in working with the aides in her room as well as with specialists and school staff. We’re very lucky to have her on our campus.”

“Mrs. Schreck promotes inclusivity to all of her students. It is only November and her group has grown and come so far. She adapts to new students and diversity that she faces. She is always working so hard and is determined to see growth in her kiddos. She shows resiliency when she faces a tough day and always does it with a smile on her face. I love working down the hall from her and watching her work her magic with the ESCE students.”