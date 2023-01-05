Thursday, January 5, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle ISD surprises teacher with new ‘Wright Stuff’ award

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD surprised one of its teachers with the first of a brand new award.

Just before the winter break, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Lisa Schreck was the first winner of the “Wright Stuff” award, named after Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. The award will be a monthly one and will recognize staff members who exemplify the characteristics Kindness, Integrity, Resiliency, Determination and Inclusivity, according to a district news release.

Argyle ISD employees are nominated for the award and each monthly winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card, sponsored by the district’s Eagle Partners.

As she recognized Schreck with the first-ever award, Wright read a few comments from staff members who nominated Schreck:

“Lisa is unfailingly patient, kind and always works to include all the students in her class in all activities whether inside the classroom or outside regardless of their individual needs and skill levels. She believes in serving the students in her class to the best of her ability and displays a dogged sense of integrity in how she approaches working with each student and in how she treats her students. She is extremely collaborative in working with the aides in her room as well as with specialists and school staff. We’re very lucky to have her on our campus.”

“Mrs. Schreck promotes inclusivity to all of her students. It is only November and her group has grown and come so far. She adapts to new students and diversity that she faces. She is always working so hard and is determined to see growth in her kiddos. She shows resiliency when she faces a tough day and always does it with a smile on her face. I love working down the hall from her and watching her work her magic with the ESCE students.”

Previous articlePharmacy opens in Northlake
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.