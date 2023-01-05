Pharmacy opens in Northlake

Northlake’s first pharmacy opened last month in the fast-growing Northlake Commons development.

Pharmacy Plus is now open at 101 Plaza Place, Suite 100, giving residents in Harvest, Pecan Square and the growing area of Northlake a much closer pharmacy to fill prescriptions and shop for over-the-counter medications, other medical supplies, toiletries, greeting cards, supplements and more.

Pharmacy Plus, which is based in Flower Mound, offers drive-thru and curbside service, as well as free prescription delivery. The Northlake location is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

