New peripheral nerve stimulation treatment gives patients upper hand on pain management

It doesn’t matter what type of pain someone is in or how complex their situation appears to be, Dr. Eric Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas always seem to have the perfect solution for their patients’ needs. Admittedly, a lot of that has to do with their insistence on being at the forefront of an industry that is constantly producing innovative ways to deliver lasting pain relief when it matters most.

So what’s new lately? A game-changing procedure commonly referred to as peripheral nerve stimulation.

Unlike many pain management treatments designed to target specific conditions, peripheral nerve stimulation reduces chronic pain in practically all areas of the body. This includes common pain in the knees, shoulders, hips, neck, back, and foot pain. It also helps patients who have experienced nerve-related trauma, headaches, continued pain after surgery, and debilitating symptoms that haven’t responded to other treatment methods for one reason or another.

“There’s been an explosion of information in the pain management space over the past 5 to 10 years,” Dr. Anderson said. “Not only are there more options than ever before, but they’re coming out rapidly.”

Dr. Broadnax agreed.

“It’s exciting to be a part of,” he said. “It’s even more exciting that our patients have another option to consider.”

With peripheral nerve stimulation, the folks at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas implant a tiny electrical micro-lead as close to the pain area as possible. Dr. Broadnax states, “The lead is only 100 microns wide, which is about the size of a human hair.”

The device comes with a remote for the patient to adjust the amount of stimulation they’re receiving. It is left in for 60 days and then removed. And at the end of that time, many patients say their pain is completely gone.

In fact, many say they remain pain-free for 1-2 years.

“PNS is still relatively new; it has not been out very long. I like it because it has opened up an entirely new treatment option for situations where other options have failed, and the patient isn’t sure where to go,” Dr. Anderson said. “Most insurances cover it, and the procedure only takes about 30 minutes to perform.”

He added, “It’s an exciting time, for sure. We are very happy to be able to offer this treatment to both patients that fail standard therapy and also those with challenging pain conditions that have failed a multitude of treatments.”

