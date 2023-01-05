Thursday, January 5, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Legal Talk Texas: The Space Hammer

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Virginia N. Hammerle

On November 24, 1969, Apollo 12 returned to Earth after completing a successful journey to the moon. Aboard was a small stowaway: the space hammer astronaut Alan Bean had used to smash rocks on the moon.

Over half a century later that space hammer took center stage in a family dispute that played out in a Harris County Probate Court.

Why the fuss over a small bit of hardware? At the beginning of the space program, NASA considered the space artifacts from the space programs worthless. NASA was interested only in lunar rocks and other lunar material. Thus, astronauts were free to carry home their personal logs, checklists, flight manuals, test articles and disposable flight hardware. The astronauts, being a bit more forward-thinking, did so in droves.

Four decades passed before NASA realized that those artifacts had value. Unable to wrest the memorabilia from the astronauts. NASA called in the DOJ and its lawyers, who promptly sued the astronauts. The astronauts called their congressmen. The congressmen rose to the occasion and in 2012 a new law resulted: Owners and Ownership-Artifacts of Astronauts. This law granted ownership of the artifacts to the astronauts.

In the meantime, Alan Bean had married, had children, divorced, and then married again. Before the second marriage, he and his wife-to-be signed a prenuptial agreement confirming their separate property would remain separate, and any gifts they received during marriage would remain separate property.

Alan died in 2018, and his will was probated in Harris County. A dispute arose over the now valuable space hammer. The probate court found that the 2012 law effectively gifted the space hammer to Alan, making it his separate property, and his second wife had no claim to it.

The Texas laws of probate and separate property apparently apply to the moon and back.

Attorney Virginia Hammerle writes weekly for the Dallas Morning News. For more information, see hammerle.com. Sign up for her monthly newsletter at [email protected]

(Sponsored Content)

Previous articlePizza Hut opens in Northlake
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.