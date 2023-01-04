Pizza Hut opens in Northlake

A new pizza chain recently opened its doors in Northlake, joining lots of new businesses in the towns fastest-growing commercial development.

Pizza Hut opened last month at 1248 FM 407, Suite 400, joining Papa Johns Pizza and a bunch of other new shops in Northlake Commons to serve the growing populations of Harvest, Pecan Square and other subdivisions in and around Northlake.

The new location is hiring, and is inviting interested applicants to stop by the shop Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here or call 940-334-0121 to place an order.