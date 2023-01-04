If you read that title and thought, “Open Enrollment just ended last month,” you’re right! There is so much about Medicare that seems convoluted and confusing. What ended in December was the “Medicare Annual Enrollment” period. Right now, we find ourselves in “Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment,” and it is for folks specifically on Part C (Medicare Advantage).

Between January 1 and March 31, seniors can make a “like” change to their advantage plan. This is a protection that’s built in for seniors if they realize their doctor isn’t in network, or they were misguided into a MAPD plan with a very high premium. Whatever the case, they can make one change to fix whatever happened.

This period also allows seniors to move back to Original Medicare and pursue a Medicare Supplement. Make sure you are approved on the supplement before you make any permanent changes. Medicare Supplements are allowed to “medically underwrite” you for their coverage, so there is a risk of being declined. If approved, make sure you pick up a Part D drug plan to avoid penalties down the road.

I always advise folks on Advantage plans to take careful inventory while they use their plan during this time. This may be the only chance to see where the pain points are and address changes. You won’t always be able to fix everything, but sometimes there is a plan out there that is a much better fit, and this is the time to make a move.

