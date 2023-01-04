Former Flower Mound resident releases jazz album

Samantha Fierke, a young jazz musician who grew up in Flower Mound, recently released their first full-length album, “Mirage.”

Fierke, 20, lived in Flower Mound from 2003-13, and currently attends Berklee College of Music in Boston. Fierke put out an EP in 2018, but the new “Mirage” is their first full album of original jazz and jazz fusion.

Fierke is “pioneering their own distinctive sound in true jazz fashion – a blend of jazz, fusion, world folk music, funk and more,” their Spotify profile says, adding that the new album “captures a new fusion sound and lyrical passion.”

On Christmas Eve, Fierke released a last-minute recording of the song “Snow” from “White Christmas” with some friends.

Fierke’s music can be found on all music streaming platforms and at samdoesjazz.com.