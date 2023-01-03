Lantana teen dies suddenly, fundraiser launched to help family

An online fundraiser is aiming to secure $30,000 for a Lantana family who lost their teenage son unexpectedly on Christmas Eve.

Dylan Ricciardella, a junior at Guyer High School, had a medical emergency during a family meal on Dec. 24, according to the GoFundMe. A letter from Guyer Principal Shaun Perry said Dylan was on vacation with his family when he died. The GoFundMe says that in an attempt to save Dylan, he was airlifted by helicopter from a remote area, and the cost of that alone was more than $25,000.

“We remember Dylan as a witty, smart, and talented young man who was very kind and loved art,” Perry said in the email to Guyer families.

Counselors are available to students as they return to school.

“The loss of a student is always difficult and filled with a variety of emotions,” Perry said. “Know that our teachers and staff will work with our students to get through this tough, emotional time together.”

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $10,500 as of Tuesday afternoon.