Bags to Benches program ends in Flower Mound

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful’s Bags to benches program has come to an end.

Through the program, which launched in June 2020, the local organization recycled more than 2.3 million plastic shopping bags and used them to create six benches that were placed around Flower Mound. But the program has become too labor-intensive for KFMB volunteers to continue, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Volunteers had picked up recycled plastic bags at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, Public Library, Senior Center and Bridlewood Amenity Center, but that practice ended on New Year’s Eve, and those locations are no longer accepting plastic bags for recycling. Plastic bags can be recycled at local grocery stores, including Kroger, Market Street, Walmart, Sprouts and more.

KFMB is looking for another local group or organization to continue the program, according to the news release. Anyone interested in continuing the Bags to Benches program should email [email protected]