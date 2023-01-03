Argyle launches survey for Comp Plan update

The town of Argyle has begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, and it’s asking residents for their input.

The town said in a statement that it is updating the Comp plan “to reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the community.” Residents’ participation “will help shape a meaningful Comprehensive Plan tailored to your town’s needs.”

The town posted on its social media pages Tuesday a link to its Comp Plan Public Survey, which asks people about the roads they use, their favorite developments in town, what they think the town is missing, and more.

Click here to take the survey.