Local firefighters extinguished a grass fire Monday night near the Harvest Hall Community Center.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 crews were called about 6:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of Homestead Way, where they found a blazing grass fire near the amenity center’s pool. The fire involved brush and lawn chairs, according to the ESD.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.