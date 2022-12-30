Local leaders share their New Year’s resolutions

As we say goodbye to 2022 and look to 2023, we asked some local leaders in southern Denton County to share their New Year’s resolutions.

Dianne Edmondson, Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4: I resolve to assist our brand new elected officials in Denton County as much as possible.

I am determined to get my closet organized! And perhaps this will be the year I actually exercise more and lose my COVID weight!

Derek France, Flower Mound Mayor: This year, I resolve not to become discouraged with occasional failures, but instead, allow them to motivate me further, and to reflect on Psalm 37:5-6 that says, “Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him and he will do this: He will make your righteousness shine like the dawn, the justice of your cause like the noonday sun.” Use the fishing pond at Rheudasil Park more (and be honest about the size of the fish I catch…); Check out and read at least one book a month from the Flower Mound Public Library; Camp out at Twin Coves Park at least twice; Play all 18 holes of the Heritage Park disc golf course; Continue my tradition of running the Dorothy’s Dash 5K; To train, run a 5K on a Community Activity Center treadmill; Attend as many Marcus, Flower Mound and Argyle High School sporting events as possible.

Emmitt Jackson, Argyle Police Chief: This year I resolve to continue finding ways to keep our officers physically and mentally fit, well trained, and equipped so we can increase the level of service we provide.

I also resolve to improve our communication with citizens so we can better anticipate and meet their needs in a growing community.

Gilbert Montez, Christian Community Action president: Complete CCA’s five-year strategic plan to continue providing life-changing programs and services to families in Denton County.

Be more consistent with my workouts. Spend more time with grandchildren. More date nights with my wife.

Doug Reim, Highland Village Police Chief: Personally, I hope to lose some more weight (another 25 pounds) and to see my kids and parents who reside out-of-state more often. Professionally, I hope to involve more people in Special Olympics Texas events, to create an atmosphere at work that emphasizes having fun, and to really work on our future leaders in the department and help move them to a higher level.

Kronda Thimesch, Representative-Elect for Texas House District 65: My resolutions this year are centered around the wonderful opportunity I have been given to serve my community and neighbors. I want to work hard as a freshman legislator and to learn the process from the inside. I want the people of HD 65 to have the representation they deserve, and I will do my best to ensure they have just that. I will work on legislation that will benefit our district and will make certain Texas continues to be the best in the nation.

Dr. Telena Wright, Argyle ISD Superintendent: I resolve to face each and every day in 2023 with a grateful heart and a deep appreciation for family, friends, and health. I resolve to travel to some places that I have never been; Mt. Rushmore is one of those special, never visited places. The Ark in Kentucky is another. I resolve to read some interesting books with my book club and play some good piano music. I resolve to invest in the community and those who live here.

Dan Jaworski, Highland Village Mayor: For me, I’d like to keep it pretty simple- I’ve prided myself on being accessible and transparent which has led to a great series of monthly Coffee with the Mayor events, as an example. I fully intend to keep that up going into the new year. When my term is done in May 2024, I want to leave office having been the most accessible, transparent, and honest mayor possible. Being available to meet, talk and exchange ideas with residents is what I value more than anything!

Jay Marks, Real Estate Broker: My New Year’s resolution for 2023 is to be more mindful of my health. This past year I’ve had a couple of injuries and being overweight has made them harder to recover from. And I’m turning 55 this year. So, the year 2023 will be dedicated to my personal health. Under the supervision of my doctor and health coach, I hope my 2024 resolution will be to have to buy a whole new wardrobe. The other resolution, that’s been on my mind a lot lately, is to find a way to pay more attention to other people, at an even higher level. I pride myself on looking for the needs in other people. To see how I can help and to see if it’s possible for me to be able to make a difference. I work to be more aware of the needs of others around me, I’m hoping to be a difference maker in 2023.

Dr. Lori Rapp, Lewisville Independent School District Superintendent: My best hope of the new year is for our district to continue working toward building connections between students, staff, families and the communities we serve so that Lewisville ISD can be the best possible place for all our stakeholders to thrive.

Mike Donnelly, Double Oak Mayor: To call family and friends more often than just texting them. To send more handwritten cards and letters instead of sending email or texts.