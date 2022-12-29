Northwest ISD to rezone attendance boundaries

Northwest ISD is proposing new school attendance boundaries for next school year, and it’s giving families opportunities to provide feedback before the Board of Trustees votes on the final boundary changes.

Northwest ISD is North Texas’ fastest-growing school district, with an annual overall enrollment increase of up to 2,200. Because of this growth, and the opening of three new campuses — and two replacement campuses — in August 2023, the district needs to rezone attendance boundaries at all campus levels. The proposed changes will provide relief for campuses that are over or nearing capacity “while also providing the best stability in the coming years,” the district said in a news release this month.

“These changes are also necessary to best balance campus enrollments to maintain safe and effective learning environments as well as to prepare for new secondary feeder patterns in the coming years,” the district said in a statement. “When considering new boundaries, the district always attempts to minimize future boundary changes and their effects on students and families.”

The following aspects are standard district practice when rezoning attendance boundaries that are recommended for board approval with each rezoning:

Students starting 5th grade next year would be eligible to remain at their existing elementary school.

Students starting 8th grade next year would be eligible to remain at their existing middle school.

Students starting 11th and 12th grade next year would be eligible to remain at their existing high school.

Students choosing to remain would not receive bus transportation, and younger siblings would not be eligible.

Northwest ISD is inviting families to provide their feedback about the proposed changes via email at [email protected] and/or by attending one of the following boundary discussion meetings next month:

Jan. 5: Wilson Middle School (discussing southern portion of elementary, middle and high school changes)

Wilson Middle School (discussing southern portion of elementary, middle and high school changes) Jan. 12: Lance Thompson Elementary (discussing northern portion of elementary school, middle school and high school changes)

Lance Thompson Elementary (discussing northern portion of elementary school, middle school and high school changes) Jan. 17: Berkshire Elementary School (discussing southern portion of middle school changes)

Berkshire Elementary School (discussing southern portion of middle school changes) Jan. 18: Pike Middle School (discussing northern portions of middle school and high school changes)

The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on final boundary changes at its regular meeting on Jan. 23.

Click here for more information and to see the proposed boundary maps for Northwest ISD elementary, middle and high schools.

The district recently held a Facebook Live video presentation to go over the proposed changes. You can watch the video below: