City of Denton now offers paid parental leave to employees

During a recent City Council Meeting, the Denton City Council unanimously approved a new Paid Parental Leave policy.

Until the policy’s approval this fall, the city’s leave policy did not go beyond the Family and Medical Leave Act stipulations, which assured 12 weeks of protected unpaid leave for medical reasons and/or giving birth, adoption or placement of a child. Employees could use accrued sick and/or vacation time during that time.

Now, however, eligible full- and part-time employees will receive up to six weeks of parental leave, compensated at 100% of their regular base pay, according to a Nov. 28 news release from the city. The Paid Parental Leave must be used in one continuous period during the first three months following the birth or placement.

“We are thankful for the City Council for requesting and adding Paid Parental Leave to provide our employees valuable time to bond with their new family members, without the worry of using other paid leave or taking unpaid leave,” said Sarah Kuechler, Director of Human Resources. “We hope that this addition shows how much the City Council and City leadership care for the needs of our great employees and helps the City remain competitive as an employer.”

The city surveyed 25 cities in Texas on whether they offer paid parental leave benefits, and most — including Highland Village, Lewisville, Fort Worth and Dallas — said no, but four — Austin, DeSoto, Lake Jackson and San Antonio — said year. Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth told KERA that, among other reasons, the city changed its policy to be more competitive in the job market.