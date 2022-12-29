Thursday, December 29, 2022
LISD student’s logo chosen for Lewisville’s ColorPalooza festival

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Ann Jayan and her logo design, photo courtesy of the city of Lewisville

A Lewisville ISD student has created the winning logo for the city of Lewisville’s 2023 ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival.

Ann Jayan, a senior at Lewisville High School Harmon, is the daughter of Jayan Varughese and Resmi Jayan of Lewisville. Her winning logo was unveiled at last week’s Lewisville City Council meeting, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. The logo features a multi-shade swirl of pastel pink and green, invoking thoughts of spring with the colors, and the word ColorPalooza stacked in bold white letters.

Jayan said that when she was designing the logo, the phrase “a burst of colors” in the call for artists really stood out. She wanted to exemplify how the colors “bloomed,” so she used bright pastels to commemorate the bright colors of flowers in the Spring. Her logo will be used on all advertisements for ColorPalooza and will be used on event merchandise.

Jayan learned about the logo contest from the National Arts Honors Society Club at her school. After graduation, she plans to attend college with a focus on Computer Science. By winning the student logo contest, Jayan also receives a one-time $1,000 college scholarship.

ColorPalooza, the annual outdoor festival, will be held April 22, 2023 in historic Old Town Lewisville. Attendees will be entertained by various cultural music and dance groups, according to the city. Admission to the festival will be free, although some activities might carry a nominal charge.

This festival features a wide variety of exhibits and interactive events with a “spring feel” for the whole family. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind artwork, marvel at and create colorful sidewalk chalk art, and learn how to better care for the Earth and make their homes more environmentally friendly.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

