Flower Mound, Highland Village offering free Christmas tree recycling

Residents of Flower Mound and Highland Village can recycle their Christmas trees for free until next week.

Flower Mound Parks and Recreation is offering free Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The recycling program will be offered to residents only, and it will not be available to commercial Christmas tree businesses. Trees cannot be flocked and must have all nails and decorations removed. Lumber and trash will not be allowed.

The trees will be sent through a woodchipper and turned into mulch. Residents who would like to take the mulch are encouraged to bring their own containers for transportation. For more information, call 972-874-PARK (7275).

Flower Mounders can also dispose of their trees by putting them at the curb on their regular trash day for Republic Services to collect. Make sure you double check your tree for any ornaments before you put it out.

Highland Village residents can drop off their trees in the designated parking lot at Brazos Park, 190 Brazos Blvd., through Jan. 3, according to a city spokesperson. All decorations should be removed.