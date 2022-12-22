Thursday, December 22, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County replaces ESD treasurer

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Jon Donahue, photo courtesy of the town of Argyle

The Denton County Commissioners Court last week removed Jon Donahue from his position as a board member for Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

Donahue’s term is expiring at the end of this month. His replacement will be Lantana resident Sheldon Gilbert, a former fire chief.

Donahue, an Argyle resident for more than 25 years, has been actively involved in the community for decades. He served as a board member, treasurer and board president on the Argyle Fire District Board from 2000-14, and served on the Argyle Town Council from 2017-19. He had served on the ESD board since 2013.

Donahue could not be reached for comment.

Denton County officials are staying tight-lipped about their reason for replacing Donahue. County commissioners discussed the change in executive session, and approved the resolution without any public comment. This week, Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson declined to say why Donahue is being replaced, only saying, “The court felt it was time for a change.”

This change won’t be the last at the ESD, following last month’s indictment and arrest of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, who allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from fire department payroll funding to pay for his personal credit card expenses.

Previous articlePastor’s Place: God keeps His promises
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.