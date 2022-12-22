Denton County replaces ESD treasurer

The Denton County Commissioners Court last week removed Jon Donahue from his position as a board member for Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

Donahue’s term is expiring at the end of this month. His replacement will be Lantana resident Sheldon Gilbert, a former fire chief.

Donahue, an Argyle resident for more than 25 years, has been actively involved in the community for decades. He served as a board member, treasurer and board president on the Argyle Fire District Board from 2000-14, and served on the Argyle Town Council from 2017-19. He had served on the ESD board since 2013.

Donahue could not be reached for comment.

Denton County officials are staying tight-lipped about their reason for replacing Donahue. County commissioners discussed the change in executive session, and approved the resolution without any public comment. This week, Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson declined to say why Donahue is being replaced, only saying, “The court felt it was time for a change.”

This change won’t be the last at the ESD, following last month’s indictment and arrest of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, who allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from fire department payroll funding to pay for his personal credit card expenses.