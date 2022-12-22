‘He could be anywhere:’ Search continues for missing Flower Mound man

Law enforcement, family, friends and people around the state continue to search for Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who hasn’t been seen in almost a week.

CBS DFW reported that Hoang’s family went to College Station last week to watch him graduate. On Friday, Hoang was supposed to meet his family for lunch before the commencement ceremony, but he never showed up and they couldn’t reach him by phone. Later, the family found out that he did not meet the requirements to graduate and Hoang was missing.

The latest reported development in the search, as of Thursday afternoon, is that surveillance cameras spotted Hoang’s car just before 1 p.m. in the town of Elgin, near Austin, KBTX reported. About an hour earlier, his car was seen leaving a gas station in Caldwell, a small town between College Station and Elgin.

“Given the fact that he was in a vehicle with a full tank of gas, and it has been since Friday,” Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Chuck Fleeger told FOX 7 Austin. “Realistically, he could be he could be anywhere.”

Hoang is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds, and he’s believed to be in a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas license plate BS2C737.

If you have any information about Hoang’s whereabouts, contact CSPD at 979-764-3600. A Facebook group, Finding Tanner Hoang, has been set up for people to share information about Hoang and the ongoing search efforts.