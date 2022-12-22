Thursday, December 22, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Pastor’s Place: God keeps His promises

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Lee Bird III, Lewisville Stake President, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, our Savior and Redeemer. He is also proof that God, who is our Heavenly Father, keeps His promises.

God knew when he gave us our free will, or the ability to choose for ourselves, we would need a way to recover from poor choices. He also knew we couldn’t adequately recover from these sins by ourselves.

God’s plan required a Savior who would take upon himself our sins, so we wouldn’t have to be burdened with them once we desired to abandon them. Jesus offered to become that Savior.

Jesus was God’s firstborn, and eventually His only begotten son. It must have hurt God so much to send Hisonly son to atone for our sins, but God promised to provide us a way to return to Him. To keep His promise, He sent His son.

Since the beginning of time, God instructed His prophets, including Moses, Jacob, Job, Isaiah, Ezekiel, and Zechariah to declare to the world that a Savior would come to redeem us. The Jewish people, and other believers across the world, looked for signs and prayed for this prophesied event.

Eventually, the angel Gabriel was sent by God to the young woman Mary and told her she had found favorwith God, she would become the mother of the Son of God, and His name would be Jesus.

Nine months later, Jesus was indeed born of Mary, in a stable, in the city of Bethlehem, all as prophesied. God kept His promise then, and He keeps His promises with each of us today.

May we remember this Christmas Day that God does indeed keep His promises because He loves each of us, as does His Son Jesus Christ. That is why Christmas can be so Merry.

Previous articleTravel with Terri: The Fabulous St. Francisville Inn
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.