Local woman’s hobby expands into boutique

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of LuvLeigh Apparel

What started early this year as just a hobby for Lantana resident Amber Eastin has quickly become a full-time job.

“It was supposed to be small, but it ended up being big,” Eastin said. “It started as just a way to make some extra money, and it’s turned into this.”

Eastin, a stay-at-home mom, started making custom graphic T-shirts and tumblers and selling them online under the name LuvLeigh Apparel. The business grew quickly, and her husband, Chad Eastin, helped Amber grow her online presence until she needed a brick-and-mortar one, as well.

“We kept adding things, and it started taking over house, so we decided to do a store,” Amber said.

LuvLeigh Apparel opened this fall in The Shops at Highland Village, next to Delhi 6. Amber said the store has been busy in the Christmas shopping season.

“It’s been fun, I like being involved in the community,” Amber said, adding that the store continues to sell and ship items online at luvleighapparel.com.

The boutique sells custom graphic Ts, sweatshirts and tumblers, as well as lots of women’s clothing and accessories, such as jewelry, slippers, purses and more.

“We have the cutest trending fashion,” Amber said. “And if you need anything custom, we’re a one-stop shop. If you come in, we want you to have a fun, friendly experience.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

