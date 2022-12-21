Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

10/25 – Burglary of Habitation – Kings Rd– Contractors reported to officer that a home under construction was found with damage to a door indicating possible burglary of habitation.

10/26 – Forgery Fraud – Kings Rd – Officer responded to fraud call where resident fell victim to identity theft.

10/26 – Disturbance – McMakin Rd – Officer responded to verbal disturbance between a friend and the resident at location over purchase of concert tickets. (Former) friend was issued criminal trespass warning at resident’s request.

10/27 – Forgery Fraud – Lake Trail Dr – Officer responded to fraud call where resident discovered someone used their identity to open up cell phone account and purchase phones.

10/29 – Juvenile Complaint- Fawn Hollow Dr (Copper Canyon) – Officer responded to assist Denton County Sheriff’s Office with a large party involving juveniles and people blocking the roadways with cars parked along the streets. Party was dissolved and roadways cleared.

10/29 – Noise Complaint- Lake Trail Dr – Officer responded to a noise complaint with a large party involving juveniles and cars parked on the roadway. Party was dissolved and roadways cleared.

10/30 – Agency Assist -Fortner Rd (Lantana) – Officer responded to a verbal disturbance and provided cover as a Deputy investigated the incident.

10/31 – Burglary- Justin Rd – Officer responded to a burglary of a secured/locked mailbox.

10/31 – Domestic Disturbance -E. View Ct – Officer responded to a verbal disturbance between family members with one refusing to leave. Officer convinced the non-residing family member to leave without incident.

10/31 – Agency Assist – Old Alton Rd – Officer responded to area to assist Denton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to cars blocking the road with cones and street racing. Vehicles were gone upon arrival of officers.

10/31 – Suspicious Activity – McMakin Rd – Officer responded to suspicious activity where caller observed two people with flashlights on their head walking on the property of the business. Officer determined the subjects were permitted to be on property.

11/1 – Forgery/Fraud – Cedarcrest Ln – Officer responded to report of a fraud call relating to a cryptocurrency scam.

11/1 – Agency Assist – Lantana – Officer responded to CVS in Lantana to assist Denton County with a hit and run accident.

11/2 – Welfare Concern – Fox Trot Ln – Officer responded to a welfare concern to check welfare of a resident at the location. Officer determined the subject no longer lives there.

11/3 – Suspicious Activity – Pepperport Ln – Bartonville Officer responded to check the residence after the caller found the shower on in a bathroom. It was determined a child may have left it on as all doors were secure.

11/3 – Theft – Oakview Dr – Officer responded to the residence for the report of a UPS package that was stolen.

11/3 – Harassment- Justin Rd – Officer responded to the report of a violation of protective order. Both parties to the protective order were gone prior to officer’s arrival.

11/4 – Vehicle Complaint – Whispering Oaks Dr – Officer responded to report of a U-Haul van parked on the roadway for over a week. Officer requested the resident move the van and it was moved.

11/5 – Agency Assist – Justin Rd/Chinn Chapel Rd – Officer assisted Flower Mound PD with suspicious activity in parking lot of a local business.

11/7 – Agency Assist – Justin Rd – Officer responded to assist Bartonville PD with a large number of juveniles in the store/parking lot at request of business owner.

11/10 – Assault – Berryhill Ct – Officer met complainant at the PD to report an assault that took place at the residence weeks earlier.

11/12 – Juvenile Complaint – Justin Rd – Officer observed many juveniles at a closed business with no employees on scene. Juveniles left the area.

11/14 – Agency Assist – Waller Creek (Highland Village) – Officer assisted with a disturbance call at a business and held the scene until officers arrived.